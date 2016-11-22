

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.



Malaysia also will see October data for consumer prices; in September, inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 1.5 percent on year.



Singapore will provide October numbers for consumer prices; in September, inflation was flat on month and down 0.2 percent on year.



Australia will release Q3 figures for construction work done; in the previous three months, construction work was down 3.7 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for Labor Thanksgiving Day, and will re-open on Thursday.



