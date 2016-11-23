President Xi Jinping Attends the First China - Latin America Media Leaders Summit and Delivers Speech

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the First China - Latin America Media Leaders Summit held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and Caribbean International Conference Center in Santiago, Chile and delivered a speech.

President Xi pointed out that media exchanges constitute an important part of China-Latin America relations. He expressed the hope that China and Latin America will leverage on each other's media and work together to enhance their influence and communicate the confidence of China and Latin America to the world. They should articulate their common voices on world peace, development and other major issues, as well as show their stances on and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. Media from both sides should note the general trend of China-Latin America cooperation, explain the complementary advantages for both sides and the great significance and broad prospect of common development, summarise experiences and promote innovative cooperation models, and give strong impetus to the pragmatic cooperation between China and Latin America. Both sides should learn from each other and elevate media cooperation to a new level. In the next five years, China will train 500 media professionals for Latin American and Caribbean countries, with a view to achieve common prosperity in the media industry.

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and the Executive Secretary of the UNECLAC, Ms. Barsena, also addressed the Summit.

The First China - Latin America Media Leaders Summit was co-organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and Caribbean (UNECLAC) and the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China (SCIO). Over 200 major media leaders from China, Latin American and Caribbean countries participated in the Summit.

