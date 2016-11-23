CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Raise Production Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

PRESIDENT'S UPDATE

Horizontal Pumping System

The System recently retrieved has been tested, disassembled and all components inspected. The technology is functional and has been proven to work. The inspection confirmed that the System was functioning as designed and no damage or wear was found on any of the parts after months of continuous operation. During this inspection the fluid recovered from each pump, which is indicative of wellbore fluid at the pump location, gave significant insight to wellbore performance. The Company has determined the following:

-- Optimum pump placement in the wellbore has been confirmed; -- The System, along with production data provided by the test partner, shows that when activated the System had a positive effect on well productivity and fluid movement (the test partner is a public company and Raise does not have permission to disseminate actual production data other than the statement above); -- Gas interference, fluid separation and transitional flow regimes are a significant barrier to productivity; -- Raise is the only company that has deployed multiple pumps along a horizontal wellbore section and the deployments have been a cumulative range of experiences that are by nature unique and proprietary; and -- The experience gained from field deployments are of unmatched value and place Raise as a leader in the understanding and control of horizontal wellbore flow dynamics.

Based on the analysis and information gathered from this retrieval it is our intent to deploy a System in early 2017 to obtain additional guidance on the required specifications for deeper wells and shallow Viking/Cardium type wellbores.

Rod Pump

The Company has reached commerciality with its proprietary 1.5 inch rod pump technologies. Recent deployments have been successful with an operator in Southern Alberta with pump efficiency and productivity being increased. Raise is exploring options as to how to exploit this market in the most efficient and productive manner, either through distribution or partner relationships or a combination of both.

Future Financing

The Company has enough cash on hand until the end of the first quarter of 2017. As stated above, the Company plans to proceed with another deployment of the System in early 2017 and concurrently is evaluating financing alternatives to support its technology developments for the balance of 2017.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Statement of Operations (Unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Sept 30 Nine months ended Sept 30 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $56,885 $115,000 $217,835 $167,409 Cost of sales 53,734 42,618 166,597 74,982 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 3,151 72,382 51,238 92,427 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest income 2,998 8,802 13,523 27,446 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses: General and administration 287,316 369,856 1,032,044 1,161,523 Depreciation and amortization 34,757 33,703 104,222 104,681 Research expenses 52,041 - 80,852 - Stock-based compensation 26,110 53,021 76,362 140,036 Finance costs 3,573 5,492 12,687 18,606 Fixed asset impairment - - 5,867 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 403,797 462,072 1,312,034 1,424,846 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss and comprehensive loss $(397,648) $(380,888) $(1,247,273) $(1,304,973 ) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.00) $(0.00) $(0.01) $(0.01) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells.

