CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said that Fiji Airways has announced its commitment to purchase five 737 MAX 8s.



'Boeing is honored that Fiji Airways has selected the 737 MAX for its fleet renewal plan and we look forward to welcoming Fiji Airways as our newest 737 MAX customer,' said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



