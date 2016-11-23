

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 55 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,250-point plateau, and the market is looking at another firm lead for Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with positive economic data capped by a slight decline in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, insurance companies and resource stocks.



For the day, the index climbed 30.20 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 3,248.35 after trading between 3,220.98 and 3,249.68. The Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.79 percent to end at 10,985.60.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.31 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.23 percent, China Life surged 5.37 percent, China Unicom advanced 0.84 percent, China Shenhua spiked 4.00 percent, Zijin Mining jumped 1.14 percent and Vanke slid 0.36 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday, nudging the major averages to new record closing highs.



The Dow climbed 67.18 points or 0.4 percent to 19,023.87, while the NASDAQ rose 17.49 points or 0.3 percent to 5,386.35 and the S&P added 4.76 points or 0.2 percent to 2,202.94.



The strength followed the release of a report from the National Association of Realtors showing that existing home sales climbed to their highest rate in nearly a decade in October.



But the upside was limited by a decline in the price of crude oil following Monday's spike. After jumping $1.88 to $48.24 a barrel a day earlier, crude oil for January delivery dipped $0.21 to $48.03 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX