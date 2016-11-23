

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of French construction giant Vinci (VCISY.PK) fell by more than 18% after a fake press release said the company would restate its accounts and sack its chief finance officer, Christian Labeyrie.



According to Vinci, the hoax claim was first published late on Tuesday afternoon by the Bloomberg website.



The false statement said the company would revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts after supposed accounting errors.



The company said,'Vinci denies formally all the information contained in this fake press release and is investigating all legal actions in furtherance thereof.'



After the denial was issued the company's share price recovered to end the day down 3.76% at 58.80 euros.



The hoax said the company had uncovered irregularities which had been hiding losses amounting to 3.5 billion euros.



