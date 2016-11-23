LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - ZYTO Corp., a company that develops biocommunication technology to help people make better wellness decisions, announced today that it was recognized as one of Utah's Top Workplaces for the third year in a row.

Along with nearly one hundred other companies throughout the state, ZYTO employees took a survey generated by WorkplaceDynamics, an independent research company. The results placed ZYTO as one of the top 25 small businesses in Utah for job satisfaction and employee happiness.

"We've strived to create an environment where people love to come to work and feel valued," stated ZYTO President and COO Kami J. Howard. "We sell technology that people are interested in, that people love, and I think our employees feel that and it creates a great environment."

ZYTO invests in employees by not only providing competitive compensation and benefits, but also helping them achieve a work/life balance. This year, employees participated in a wellness challenge in which they earned prizes for getting a monthly ZYTO scan and completing nutrition and fitness tasks.

Other company initiatives and events are also aimed at personal wellness and building camaraderie among employees. Founder and CEO Vaughn R Cook stated, "We have a good, strong community here at ZYTO. If people are working with friends, it makes things much more enjoyable -- so we really try to build those relationships with employees."

About ZYTO

ZYTO Corp. was founded by its CEO Dr. Vaughn R Cook. The company designs and builds computer technology to facilitate decision-making about health and wellness. ZYTO's product mix includes software and hardware sold to healthcare professionals, network marketers, and consumers.

For more information, visit www.zyto.com or contact ZYTO at 801-224-7199.

