TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (formerly Abba Medix Group Inc.) ("Canada House") or the ("Company") (CSE: CHV)(CSE: CHV.CN)(CNSX: CHV), the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma ("MFT") is providing this update in response to the Government's recently announced policy changes regarding medical marijuana coverage for veterans.

In response to Veterans Affairs Canada's planned cutback of medical marijuana reimbursements to veterans, MFT has pledged to implement clinical programs and processes to help veterans to continue to receive their medically appropriate prescribed amount of medicine.

These changes, which suggest three grams per day to be the maximum reimbursable dose, contradict what thousands of veterans relying on cannabinoid therapy have found to be effective. In our view, appropriately prescribed dosage amounts, based on individual needs, drastically reduces or eliminates their dependence on many other more harmful prescription medications.

The proposed cutback, from ten to three grams daily, is to take effect May 21, 2017 and is "very disheartening to those who have served their country with the Canadian Armed Forces," says MFT spokesperson and co-founder Mike Southwell, a veteran of 17 years as a military engineer. "A veteran patient consumes an average of six grams of medical marijuana daily and many lives have been restored with this therapy. As an added result, many families are healing and rebuilding their relationships. To compound matters, there is practically no veteran who can afford the gap in coverage that these changes and the associated costs expose them to" said Southwell.

Southwell notes that most veterans have reduced both their dependence on opiate-based medicines and clinical visits to health care professionals for PTSD and pain management, as a direct result of cannabinoid therapy. "This could represent a significant cost savings over prescription medications and with minimal side effects." adds Southwell. "Veterans have become functioning and productive citizens once again, after being injured in the course of their military service. They are vitally interested in continuing their recovery from trauma. The government must reconsider."

Without their appropriate allocation of medical marijuana, veterans are at risk of descending back into harmful and abusive forms of self-medication, predicts Andrew Brown, President of MFT Ontario and a 13-year veteran of the Canadian Forces. "Suicides could increase." he warns. "Veteran Affairs Canada's arbitrary decision appears to be more of a "knee jerk reaction", while at the same time, seemingly ignoring data surrounding the decrease in pharmaceutical complications and related medical expenses. We spare no costs whatsoever in rescuing even one soldier from the battlefield when they are missing, wounded or trapped. When we come home injured, after having served our country, does the value of our lives decrease?"

The bedrock of MFT goes back to the founder's vision of supporting all the needs of veterans in Canada.

MFT hereby commits to all veteran patients that we will do anything in our power to safeguard you from any adverse effect of this decision as we continue our mission to reach every veteran in need of this life-saving medicine.

