

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said it cancel 876 of 3,000 scheduled flights Wednesday due to a pilots' strike. The canceled flights include 51 intercontinental flights and will affect some 100,000 passengers.



Customers affected by the cancellations can change or cancel their bookings at no cost, according to the airline, which published a special flight schedule on its website.



Flights operated by Eurowings, Germanwings, Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines won't be affected by the strike, Lufthansa said. Austrian and Swiss airlines are currently reviewing options to add German flights to their normal schedule.



Around 2,124 of 3,000 daily flights will take place, Lufthansa said. It plans to operate at least nine intercontinental flights Wednesday.



Lufthansa said it has offered mediation to pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit on a number of occasions, in order to resolve the wage dispute with the assistance of a neutral third party. VC has consistently rejected the offer. Instead, VC has now announced a strike that will hurt our customers and colleagues most of all.



Lufthansa noted that VC is ignoring the possibility of mediation and is avoiding its responsibilities as a social partner.



