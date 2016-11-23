

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is so keen to return to China that it built a tool that would geographically censor information in the country, the New York Times reported.



While that may help the Chinese government get comfortable with Facebook, the company's re-entry may not happen for years, if at all, given licensing restrictions and other regulations that favor locally owned companies. China blocked the world's largest social network in 2009.



Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg visits China frequently, and yet the company is no closer to putting employees in a downtown Beijing office it leased in 2014, the report said. The company hasn't been able to get a license to put workers there, even though they would be selling ads shown outside the country, not running a domestic social network. The ad sales work is currently done in Hong Kong.



