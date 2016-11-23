

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly in positive territory on Wednesday, buoyed by the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street and stronger commodity prices. Crude oil prices were flat in Asian trades after moving modestly lower overnight. The markets in Japan are closed for Labor Thanksgiving Day.



The Australian market is extending gains on Wednesday from the previous session. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 27.00 points or 0.50 percent to 5,440.30, off a high of 5,444.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 26.20 points or 0.48 percent to 5,506.80.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent after iron ore prices rallied 7 percent overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is adding 0.2 percent and Oil Search is rising 0.1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.1 percent.



Programmed Maintenance Services reported a turnaround to profit in the first half of fiscal 2017 on strong revenue growth. The labor hire and building management company's shares are gaining 9 percent.



Netcomm Wireless has signed a major hardware supply deal with NBN, the company building the national broadband network in Australia. The tech company's shares are rising almost 24 percent.



Australian Agricultural Co. reported a 4 percent decline in profit for the half year on an 18 percent decrease in sales revenue, but noted that its branded beef sales continued to rise. The beef producer's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



Chinese officials on Tuesday officially notified the federal government that three Crown Resorts employees have been formally arrested on suspicion of committing gambling crimes, though no charges have yet been laid. Crown Resorts' shares are advancing almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016. That follows the 3.7 percent decline in the previous three months.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7398, down from US$0.7402 on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan are also in positive territory. Meanwhile, Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record highs on Tuesday as traders seemed optimistic about the outlook for the economy under Trump. A report from the National Association of Realtors showing that existing home sales unexpectedly climbed to their highest rate in nearly a decade in October also generated positive sentiment.



The Dow climbed 67.18 points or 0.4 percent to 19,023.87, the Nasdaq rose 17.49 points or 0.3 percent to 5,386.35 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.76 points or 0.2 percent to 2,202.94.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures moved modestly lower on Tuesday, giving back some ground after moving sharply higher in the previous session. WTI crude oil for January delivery dipped $0.21 or 0.44 percent to close at $48.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



