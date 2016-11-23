Liferay Opens Dubai Office Following Sustained Growth in Middle East





With enterprise adoption of its platform for creating and managing digital experiences rising, Liferay establishes its base of operations in the region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software for enterprises, today announced its first official presence in the Middle East with the opening of a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The decision follows years of growing sales and enterprise implementations in the region of Liferay's platform, which helps companies create digital experiences across devices and channels. Liferay is marking the opening of the office with a series of events addressing key trends in customer experience and omnichannel solutions in Riyadh, Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Dec. 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

The Middle East has proved to be an important customer base for Liferay, with a significant uptick in interest and adoption of digital technologies occurring in the last five years. Studies such as the McKinsey Middle East Index have found that the region features one of the fastest growing digitally enabled consumer bases, with 100 percent smartphone penetration and more than 70 percent social media adoption. And yet, many private and public sector organizations in the region have struggled to keep pace with digital opportunities. These factors present a regional landscape primed to benefit from the Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP), software for creating, managing and delivering digital experiences in context across devices. Because of its nature as a flexible, open source technology able to provide advanced capabilities with a rapid time to market, Liferay is particularly well positioned to help companies take advantage of digital innovations in a quick and agile fashion.

The Dubai office will be managed by Moussalam Dalati, who joins Liferay to head continued growth in the region as General Manager for the Middle East. He is tasked with supporting businesses in their digital transformation fueled by Liferay's highly regarded enterprise software. Dalati brings over 15 years of experience in software strategy, sales and technical expertise. Previously, Dalati helped major financial institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) transform and grow their digital operations by adopting leading solutions in the capital markets business.

"The opening of Liferay's Dubai office demonstrates our commitment to helping businesses in the Middle East gain ground in digital transformation initiatives," Dalati said. "As a privately owned company with a long-term strategic vision, Liferay has wisely recognized the rich potential for future growth in this region. We're prepared to meet the expanding needs that Middle Eastern enterprises and government organizations have for delivering positive, personal and connected digital experiences to their customers."

Liferay will mark the opening of the Dubai office with events in Riyadh on Dec. 5, Dubai on Dec. 6 and Abu Dhabi on Dec. 7. Attendees will meet and hear from General Manager Moussalam Dalati and Liferay CEO Bryan Cheung on the trends impacting digital business growth and transformation in the Middle East today.

About Liferay

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Companies such as Adidas, Carrefour, Cisco Systems, Danone, Fujitsu, Lufthansa Flight Training, Siemens, Société Générale and the United Nations use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

