AIM and Media Release

23 November 2016

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Results of Annual General Meeting

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources") advises that all items of business set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and considered at the AGM of Base Resources shareholders held today were passed on a show of hands. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was dated 20October 2016.

In accordance with section251AA(2) of the Australian Corporations Act, proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed are set out below.

Item of business For Against Abstain Discretionary Total 1. Adoption of the Remuneration Report 355,785,212 2,787,176 113,440,838 136,087 472,149,313 2. Re-election of MrMalcolm Macpherson as a Director 472,374,314 113,057 41,906 286,087 472,815,364 3. Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director 471,525,104 962,267 41,906 286,087 472,815,364 4. Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to MrTimCarstens 461,831,465 10,166,761 15,000 136,087 472,149,313 5. Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to MrColinBwye 461,831,465 10,166,761 15,000 136,087 472,149,313

A full PDF version of this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS

CORPORATE PROFILE



Directors

Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)

Tim Carstens (Managing Director)

Colin Bwye (Executive Director)

Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)

Michael Anderson (Non-Executive Director)

Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)

Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)



Company Secretary

Chadwick Poletti



NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKER

RFC Ambrian Limited

As Nominated Adviser:

Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

As Broker:

Jonathan Williams

Phone: +44 20 3440 6800



SHARE REGISTRY: ASX

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000

www.computershare.com.au



SHARE REGISTRY: AIM

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ

Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003

www.computershare.co.uk



AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS

Cannings Purple

Annette Ellis / Andrew Rowell

Email: aellis@canningspurple.com.au /

arowell@canningspurple.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300



UK MEDIA RELATIONS

Tavistock Communications

Jos Simson / Emily Fenton

Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150



KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS

Africapractice (East Africa)

Evelyn Njoroge / James Njuguna/Joan Kimani

Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899

Email: jkimani@africapractice.com



PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912