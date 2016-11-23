

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income plunged 31 percent to 225 million euros from 325 million euros last year.



Earnings per share were 0.20 euro, lower than 0.29 euro a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.21 euro, compared to 0.16 euro in the prior year.



Fourth-quarter revenues increased 5 percent to 1.675 billion euros from 1.598 billion euros a year ago.



Further, the company's Management Board resolved to propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on February 16, 2017 that the dividend be raised by 10 percent to 0.22 euro.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects a quarter- on-quarter revenue decrease of 4 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, due to seasonality. At the mid-point of the forecast revenue range, the Segment Result Margin is expected to be 14 percent.



For fiscal 2017, Infineon expects revenue growth of around 6 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and a Segment Result Margin of 16 percent at the mid- point of the forecast revenue range.



The Automotive segment is expected to grow at a substantially faster rate than the Group average.



