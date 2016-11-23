Vantaa, Finland, 2016-11-23 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 November 2016 at 9.00 Finnish time (EET)



Cramo announces indicative Tender Offer results



Cramo Plc (the "Company") announces today the indicative results of the invitation by Nordea Bank Danmark A/S (the "Offeror") on behalf of the Company to all holders of the outstanding EUR 100 million 4.50% notes due February 2018 (ISIN: FI4000051065) (the "Notes"), issued by the Company, to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer").



Capitalised terms used in this release but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum in respect of the Offer dated 14 November 2016.



At the Expiration Deadline of 4:00 p.m. EET on 22 November 2016, valid tender instructions of EUR 78,891,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were received pursuant to the Offer.



Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, the Offeror has reserved the right, in its sole discretion, to decide on acceptance of the Notes, including not to accept any Notes. The acceptance by the Offeror of any Notes is subject to the fulfilment of the New Issue Condition. As at this announcement, the New Issue Condition has not yet been fulfilled. The Company expects to announce the final Offer results, and simultaneously announce whether the New Issue Condition has been fulfilled or not, as soon as feasible, and no later than 29 November 2016.



Additional information may be obtained from the Offeror and Dealer Manager at email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com / tel: +45 6161 2996.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO, tel: +358 10 661 10 Mr Aku Rumpunen, Interim CFO, tel: +358 10 661 10, +358 40 556 3546 Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Principal media www.cramo.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fifteen countries and in about 330 depots. With a group staff around 2.500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2015 was EUR 668 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



