Kinnevik: Financial results for the first nine months 2016 for Global Fashion Group

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today published financial results for the first nine months 2016 for Global Fashion Group, comprising of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Namshi and Zalora including The Iconic.

Global Fashion Group will host a conference call today, 23 November 2016, at 10.00 CET to present the results for the first nine months 2016. Participants are welcome to join by phone using the below dial-in details:

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit at its heart. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

