Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar partners with SSAB to develop a medium-range fuel cell forklift

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 NOVEMBER 2016 AT 9.00 (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has today announced that it will start cooperation with SSAB in Sweden to develop a hydrogen-powered medium-range forklift truck. The aim is to find a more sustainable solution for our customer SSAB and help them to contribute in diminishing carbon dioxide emissions at the site.

The forklift truck to be developed will have a lift capacity of 9-18 tons and it will use hydrogen gas as fuel. As the exhaust will be only water, the machine will provide a more environmentally sound solution for material handling. The project will last for approximately two years and it will include the development, demonstration and testing of the forklift truck. The equipment will be produced by Kalmar to be used at the SSAB production facility in Oxelösund, Sweden.

Thomas Malmborg, Vice President, Forklift Trucks at Kalmar, says: "Kalmar's strategy is to become a leading provider of sustainable solutions for heavy lifting equipment and this initiative demonstrates our aim to co-create with the leading players."

Jacob Sandberg, Vice President Production & Product Development at SSAB, says: "This is a very good project for SSAB in Oxelösund, where we can now really study the possibilities to reduce our fossil dependence. In addition to completely changing the fuel, we also get a better machine."

Further information for the press:

Thomas Malmborg, Vice President, Forklift Trucks, Kalmar, tel. +46 70 510 1670, Thomas.malmborg@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Kalmar Forklift Truck (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2058722/771595.jpg)

Kalmar Fuel Cell infograph (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2058722/771596.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

