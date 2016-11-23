Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, 21 December 2016, to be held at 11:00 a.m adjacent to Diös Fastigheter's head office, Fritzhemsgatan 1A (https://goo.gl/maps/XmHdViZ1wx42), Frösön, Östersund, Sweden.

Application to attend

Shareholders wishing to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") must:

be entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB by Thursday, 15 December 2016; and

notify of their intention to attend the EGM not later than 12:00 noon on Thursday, 15 December 2016.

Notice of attendance at the EGM can be provided as follows:

by post addressed to Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, SE-831 22 Östersund;

by telephone +46 (0)770-33 22 00;

by fax +46 (0)63-663 04 00; or

via the company's website www.dios.se

On giving notice of attendance, shareholders must provide their name, personal or corporate identity number, address, telephone number, shareholding and any advisors. The information submitted in the application will be processed and used exclusively for the EGM. Shareholders wishing to participate via proxy must send in formal authorisation prior to the EGM. The formal authorisation may not be older than one year unless a longer period of validity (with a maximum limit of five years) has been given in the formal authorisation. If power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, the proxy must present the registration certificate or the equivalent that confirms the authority of the authorised signatory. The company provides proxy forms for shareholders who so desire (see below under "Other").

To be entitled to participate in the proceedings of the EGM, shareholders who have chosen to register their shares with nominees must temporarily register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB in good time to ensure registration is completed by Thursday, 15 December 2016. For this to be performed, request for such registration should be submitted to the nominee in good time ahead of the said date.

Proposed agenda

1. Opening of the Meeting

2. Election of the Chairman of the Meeting

3. Preparation and approval of the voting list

4. Election of one or two members to verify the minutes

5. Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened.

6. Adoption of the agenda

7. Resolution to amend the Articles of Association

8. Resolution on the new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

9. Closure of the Meeting

Item 7 Resolution to amend the Articles of Association

For the purpose of enabling future new issues of shares in the company, the Board proposes that the EGM resolve to amend the Articles of Association to the effect that the limits for the company's share capital are amended from a minimum of SEK 74,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 296,000,000 to a minimum of SEK 149,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 596,000,000, and to amend the limits for the number of shares in the company from not less than 37,000,000 and not more than 148,000,000 to not less than 74,000,000 shares and not more than 296,000,000. Thereafter, Paragraph 4 of the Articles of Association will have the following wording:

"The share capital shall be not less than SEK 149,000,000 and not more than SEK 596,000,000. The number of shares shall be not less than 74,000,000 and not more than 296,000,000."

The board, or the party appointed by the board, is authorised to make the minor adjustments arising from the EGM's resolution and that could prove necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

A resolution of the EGM adopting the Board's proposal under this Item 7 requires the approval of shareholders representing not less than two thirds of the votes cast and represented at the meeting.

Item 8 Resolution on the new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The Board proposes that the EGM resolve to increase the company's share capital through the new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders subject to the following terms and conditions ("Rights Issue").

1. The board, or the party appointed from among board members by the board, is authorised, not later than five weekdays prior to the record date, to decide on the amount to increase the company's share capital, the maximum number of shares to be issued under the Rights Issue, the number of existing shares that will entitle to subscription for a specific number of new shares and the subscription price to be paid for each new share.

2. Rights to subscribe for new shares under the preferential rights accrue to those shareholders registered as shareholders on the record date for the rights issue. Each shareholder has preferential rights to subscribe for new shares pro rata to the existing number of shares owned. It is also possible to subscribe for shares without subscription rights. In the event that all shares are not subscribed for with subscription rights, the board will decide on the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights.

3. In the event that all shares are not subscribed for with subscription rights, then within the scope of the maximum amount for the issue, the board will decide on the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights as follows.

Firstly, to parties that have subscribed for shares with subscription rights, irrespective of whether or not these parties are shareholders on the record date. If it is not possible to implement full allotment on this basis, the shares will be allotted pro rata to the number of subscription rights that each of the parties has exercised and, insofar as this is not possible, by lottery.

Secondly, to parties that have subscribed for shares under the Rights Issue without subscription rights. If it is not possible to implement full allotment on this basis, the shares will be allotted pro rata to the number of shares subscribed for and, insofar as this is not possible, by lottery.

Lastly, to Swedbank AB (publ) and Nordea Bank AB (publ) in their capacity as underwriters, and allotment will be pro rata to their commitments pursuant to the underwriting agreement and, insofar as this is not possible, by lottery.

1. The record date for participating in the Rights Issue is Wednesday, 4 January 2017.

2. Subscription for the new shares will take place during the period from and including 9 January 2017 up to and including 23 January 2017 and, as regards the underwriters' subscription for shares under the underwriting agreement, at the latest on 27 January 2017. Subscribing for shares with preferential rights (that is, exercising the subscription rights) is to be carried out concurrently with payment. Subscribing for shares without preferential rights (that is, without exercising the subscription rights) is to be carried out according to the subscription list. The board has the right to extend the subscription period.

3. Shares subscribed for without subscription rights must be paid for not later than two days following notice of allotment according to the contract note sent to the subscriber. However, the board has the right to extend the subscription period.

4. Payment for allotted shares is to be made in cash.

5. The new shares will carry entitlement to participate in the distribution of dividends for the first time on the record date for dividends that occurs immediately following the registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

6. The board, or the party appointed by the board, is authorised to make the minor adjustments arising from the aforementioned resolution and that could prove necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, Euroclear Sweden AB or from other formal requirements.

The following was noted:

The company's largest owners: AB Persson Invest, Backahill Inter AB and Bengtssons Tidnings Aktiebolag, who hold approximately 36% of the shares and votes have, through subscription undertakings, agreed to subscribe for new shares pro rata to their holdings under the Rights Issue.

Other

Shares and votes

At the time of issuing this notice, the total number of registered shares and the total number of votes in the company is 74,729,134. The company holds no treasury shares.

Shareholders' rights to request information

The shareholders are reminded of their entitlement at the EGM to request disclosures pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Companies Act (2005:551) regarding circumstances that could influence the assessment of an item on the agenda.

Documents

The board's full proposal, documents pursuant to Chapter 13, Section 6 of the Companies Act (2005:551) and proxy forms will be available from three weeks prior to the EGM at the company's address Fritzhemsgatan 1A, SE-832 42 Frösön and will be sent free of charge to shareholders who request these documents and provide their postal address. The same address and telephone number as used for notice of the EGM applies for orders of these documents. All of the aforementioned documents will also be available for download from the company's website www.dios.se and will be presented at the EGM.

