Viking Line Abp STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23.11.2016, 9.15 AM



Letter of intent concerning an order for a passenger vessel.



Today, November 23, 2016, Viking Line Abp signed a letter of intent with the Chinese company Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. concerning an order for a passenger vessel to be delivered in the spring of 2020. The aim is to sign a final agreement during the spring of 2017. The total investment is about 190 million euros. The letter of intent also includes an option for an additional vessel.



The vessel is intended to be a collaborative project, and the plan is to engage a number of Finnish and other European suppliers, including Deltamarin as well as a number of others. The new vessel is planned to serve the Turku (Finland)-Åland Islands (Finland)-Stockholm (Sweden) route. The vessel will be 218 metres in length and have a gross registered tonnage of 63,000 tonnes. Passenger capacity will be 2,800 people, and the length of its cargo lanes will be 1,500 metres. Viking Line will hire Scandinavian architects for the interior design.



Jan Hanses President and CEO



