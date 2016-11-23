

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against European major counterparts in early European trading on Wednesday.



The greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.2371 against the pound, off its early low of 1.2425.



The greenback bounced off to 1.0128 against the Swiss franc and 1.0600 against the euro, from its previous lows of 1.0093 and 1.0644, respectively.



If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.22 against the pound and 1.03 against the franc.



