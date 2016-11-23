

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fluctuated in early trade Wednesday as financials drifted lower ahead of Italy's crucial referendum next weekend.



Investors also digested flash survey data from IHS Markit, which showed that German private sector growth eased marginally in November after accelerating to a ten-month high in the previous month. The composite output index dropped to 54.9 from 55.1 in October.



On the other hand, the Eurozone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 11 months, with the composite output index rising unexpectedly to an 11-month high of 54.1 from 53.3 in October. The score was expected to fall slightly to 53.2. Both manufacturing and services PMIs beat estimates.



The DAX was virtually unchanged at 10,715 in opening deals, paring early gains. The benchmark index closed 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday.



Financials traded mostly lower, with Commerzbank losing 1.5 percent while rival Deutsche Bank slid 0.3 percent and insurer Allianz dropped half a percent.



Deutsche Lufthansa shares rose more than 1 percent even as the airline said it had cancelled 876 of 3,000 scheduled flights Wednesday due to a pilots' strike.



Infineon Technologies rose about 1 percent after the company boosted its 2017 margin forecast.



Volkswagen shares advanced 1.5 percent. The automaker said it would drop diesel vehicles in the United States and refocus on sport utility and electric vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX