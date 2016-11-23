

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE), amid struggles to regain its lost market following diesel scandal, announced the Volkswagen brand's transformation plan with focus on electric cars and North America, aiming to return to sustainable, profitable growth.



Under the TRANSFORM 2025+ program, its strategy for the next decade and beyond, Volkswagen would focus on consistent restructuring and repositioning, with massive investments in e-mobility and connectivity.



With the program, the brand Board of Management expects a significant increase in sales revenue over the next 10 years, with considerably improved profit. The operating margin is to double from to 4 percent by 2020 from about 2 percent in 2015, with a further increase to 6 percent by 2025. The company also aims further improvements for after 2025.



Volkswagen also estimates that its sales revenue from services related to networked vehicles will reach about 1 billion euros per year by 2025 and expects a significant contribution to earnings from this business area.



In North America, Volkswagen intends to evolve from a supplier into a relevant and profitable volume producer. In the country, the company aims to focus on the key segments, large SUVs and limousines. In a second stage, the company will take new electric cars to North America. Local production of MEB vehicles would start from 2021.



The company announced that its transformation plan would be in three phases. Up to 2020, the brand will entirely restructure its core business. Up to 2025, Volkswagen intends to take the lead in e-mobility, aiming to create a broader earnings base. Volkswagen also intends to play a major role in the industry's transformation expected after 2025. With these, the company aims for a leading role in the new world of mobility by 2030.



The new strategy is expected to position the firm at the top end of the volume segment, near to the premium competitors, throughout the world, compared to its current top of volume position in China and Europe.



In China, Volkswagen intends to strengthen its position by an SUV offensive and by rapidly launching electric vehicles. In other major markets such as India, South America and Russia, Volkswagen intends to develop the economy segment.



Chairman of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management, Herbert Diess, said, 'Over the next few years, Volkswagen will change radically. By 2025, we want to sell a million electric cars per year and to be the world market leader in e-mobility.'



According to the firm, the e-mobility offensive would be financed with the more than 2.5 billion euros released from the planned discontinuation of certain low-volume, low-earnings conventional models and model variants.



The company's already announced pact for the future would have a positive impact on earnings of 3.7 billion euros per year by 2020, with the German facilities accounting for 3.0 billion euros.



In Germany, Volkswagen shares were trading at 132 euros, up 1.54 percent.



