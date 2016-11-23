Luckia Launches Upgraded Sports Betting Platform Provided by SBTech

LONDON, November 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

SBTech has announced a major new partnership with Luckia, one of the most successful online and retail sports betting operators in Spain.

Upgrading their sports platform provider to SBTech represents a key stage in Luckia's strategy of rapidly growing market share in Spain and internationally. With improved price differentiation, Luckia will enjoy greater operational flexibility and put a personal stamp on their sportsbook offering.

Luckia has been able to gain significant market share in Spain thanks to its omnichannel strategy. They have been able to invest heavily in building greater brand awareness, signing major sponsorship deals with La Liga clubs Celta Vigo and Deportivo La Coruña.

The SBTech Platform allows Luckia to leverage their local knowledge and offer unique odds, manage their own risk, apply their own payouts, set betting limits, customise sports content, personalise marketing and promotions, and manage sportsbook liability in real time.

Luckia's product is further enhanced by SBTech's industry-leading full Sports Betting Solution, built around a best-in-class sports engine providing unrivalled event coverage, in-play betting and hundreds of proprietary bet types across 60+ sports.

Marcelo Ruiz, Online Managing Director of Luckia said: "We are delighted to confirm that Luckia is now powered by SBTech's world-beating sportsbook. We decided to improve our core infrastructure to offer a wider range of opportunities to our players, and I can safely say that SBTech's global reputation for sports expertise and technical excellence is well deserved. As our operations expand, we're confident that the time is right to raise our profile further, with significant football sponsorship agreements that will enable us to increase our margins and beat the competition."

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "Our new partnership with Luckia further cements our status as the technology partner of choice for operators in regulated markets. We are very pleased that this exciting and ambitious operator has chosen to deploy our complete tier-1 solution, providing them with a truly world-class sportsbook and the cutting- edge customised systems to drive them to the next level.

About Luckia:

Luckia is the commercial brand of Luckia Gaming Group and is a market-leading omnichannel gaming and sportsbook destination across Spain and Latin America, with more than 35 years of experience in the gaming industry. As the third-largest gaming group in Spain, it operates 4 casinos and 76 owned gaming establishments in the country, and also operates land-based casinos in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Croatia. Luckia employs more than 3,000 staff and runs more than 7,500 points of sale.

Luckia corporate contact:

http://www.luckia.es/

About SBTech:

SBTech is the industry-leading provider of Fully-Managed and Semi-Managed Sports Betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its Sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning In-Play Betting, complete Omnichannel solutions and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

Contact:

info@sbtech.com

http://www.sbtech.com

