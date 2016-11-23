

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2017 revenue growth of around 6 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and a Segment Result Margin of 16 percent at the mid- point of the forecast revenue range.



Further, Infineon said it has decided to raise the target for the Segment Result Margin throughout the economic cycle to 17 percent from 15 percent, in light of the positive impact on future earnings expected with the 300-millimeter plant in Dresden as well as by cost benefits resulting from integrating International Rectifier's manufacturing landscape.



Further, for the first quarter, the company expects a quarter- on-quarter revenue decrease of 4 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, due to seasonality. At the mid-point of the forecast revenue range, the Segment Result Margin is expected to be 14 percent.



In the year, the Automotive segment is expected to grow at a substantially faster rate than the Group average, while growth in the Industrial Power Control segment is forecast to be roughly in line with or slightly above the Group average.



Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, said, 'Infineon will again grow faster than the market in the current fiscal year.'



In the fourth quarter, net income plunged 31 percent to 225 million euros from 325 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.20 euro, lower than 0.29 euro a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.21 euro, compared to 0.16 euro in the prior year.



Segment result dropped 2 percent from last year to 280 million euros, and segment result margin was down to 16.7 percent from 17.9 percent a year ago.



Gross margin in the quarter dropped to 36.3 percent from 39 percent last year. Adjusted gross margin was 37.7 percent, compared to 40.8 percent a year ago.



The fourth-quarter revenues increased 5 percent to 1.675 billion euros from 1.598 billion euros a year ago.



Further, the company's Management Board resolved to propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on February 16, 2017 that the dividend be raised by 10 percent to 0.22 euro.



In Germany, Infineon shares were gaining 0.98 percent to trade at 16.57 euros.



