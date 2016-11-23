CEZ Group Selects DataGenic to Provide Trading Data Management Solution

LONDON, November 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

DataGenic, a leading provider of commodity data management solutions, announced today it has been selected by CEZ Group, the Czech integrated electricity conglomerate with operations in a number of countries in Central and South-Eastern Europe and Turkey, to implement its flagship Genic DataManager solution and supporting software modules.

Following a competitive and extensive selection process, CEZ Group selected DataGenic to replace a combination of in-house and third party applications with their award winning commodity data management solutions. Capable of providing an automated, quality assured and auditable approach to data collection, storage, distribution, and analysis DataGenic's suite of products proved to be the perfect fit to meet CEZ's demanding requirements. DataGenic will be partnering with the Prague based Deloitte Advisory s.r.o. to successfully deliver the implementation project.

The recommended solution will include:

Genic DataManager - DataGenic's flagship solution

Genic QualityManager - A rules-based engine for the automation of simple to complex data validation and derivations

Genic WorkFlow - To automate, manage and monitor business processes

Genic LiveConnect - To monitor and collect real-time pricing and events

The provision of regional power & gas data feeds (fundamentals & pricing)

Multiple system integrations, including Trayport and Openlink

"We are delighted to have been selected by one the major energy providers in Central and Eastern Europe to play a crucial part in the overhaul of its approach to Trading Data," said Richard Quigley, CEO of DataGenic. "I am confident the partnership between DataGenic and Deloitte will deliver a solution that significantly improves CEZ's ability to acquire, processes, validate, manage and distribute its trading data, therefore enhancing its ability to manage and mitigate trading risk."

About DataGenic

DataGenic is the leading global provider of on premise and in-cloud Smart Commodity Data Management software, delivering intelligent analytics, real-time data content and proven business value. Its innovative solutions include a data-agnostic multi-commodity data management platform, visual mapping and management of business processes, extensive and extensible data quality management, unlimited forward curves construction and an intelligent decision framework.

About CEZ Group

ÄŒEZ Group is an established, integrated electricity conglomerate with operations in anumber of countries in Central and South-eastern Europe and Turkey, headquartered in the Czech Republic. Its principal businesses encompass generation, trading, and distribution of power and heat, as well as coal mining. The shares of the Group's parent company, ÄŒEZ,a.s., are traded on the Prague and Warsaw Stock Exchanges, where they form asignificant part of the respective indexes. Through its strategic focus on improving efficiency of its current assets as well as development of new opportunities and expansion to new markets, ÄŒEZ Group is able to maintain its place among the most profitable European utilities and is aiming to bring the innovative energy solutions of energetic needs and contribute to a higher quality of life.

