High-Nitrate Energy Boost from Amaranth

Athletic Performance Boost, Naturally

A new, clinical study confirms that dietary supplementation of nitrate from a natural extract of Amaranthus species nicknamed "red spinach," results in a significant increase in plasma nitrite that ultimately enhances nitric oxide. The related physiological effects of such nitric oxide enhancement include a lower resting blood pressure, better blood circulation and enhanced exercise tolerance, helping boost performance during exercise or other physical activity.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover-designed clinical research was conducted by Jeff Martin, PhD, et alia, at The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Auburn Campus, Alabama, US. It was published last September in the European Journal of Applied Physiology.

Results from the study confirm that dietary supplementation of nitrate with the "red spinach" extract (RSE) can result in a significant increase in plasma nitrite and thus nitric oxide. Nitrates and nitrites relax all types of smooth muscle, for example those of the cardiovascular system, including veins, arteries and capillaries. These compounds help improve energy conversion in human cells, contributing to reduced fatigue during exercise and activity. Other pharmacologic properties include beneficial actions on cardiovascular enzyme systems and bronchial smooth muscle.

To provide the purest form of RSE, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. developed its OxyStorm brand of Amaranthus extract. OxyStorm is the first nitrate supplement extracted from the leafy green, known to hold many health benefits according to Indian medicine tradition. "OxyStorm can take sports nutrition to the next level," explains Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "Athletes and consumers with active lifestyles seek to improve their performance without negative effects and post-workout 'crash' or jitters associated with alkaloid stimulants, such as caffeine. OxyStorm is a highly concentrated source of nitrate at about 9-10%. By comparison, the current nitrate source trend, beet extracts and concentrates, typically contain only about 2% nitrate."

OxyStorm also is a good source of potassium (about 8%), also vital for physical performance. The ingredient is highly water-soluble and has a neutral pH, making it ideal for a range of applications, from energy bars to sports drinks.

As a farm-to-supplement ingredient, OxyStorm's purity can be guaranteed. "Our farmers grow the Amaranthus, harvest the leaves, and deliver them to our state-of-the-art processing facility in Kerala, India," explains Antony. "The active ingredient is carefully extracted and submitted for advanced product testing to ensure ingredient identity and product safety. Arjuna consistently promotes transparency of production with our natural ingredients, keeping them safe and pure."

Arjuna's production processes and products meet market-specific regulations worldwide. A GMP-certified, SAP-driven company, Arjuna has achieved international certifications including ISO22000, Kosher and Halal. Arjuna continues to engage in research and development, with continuing scientific validation of its novel product line through advanced clinical studies.

