Digital Health Market Size to Grow at Over 25.9% CAGR to Reach $379bn by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

Digital Health Market size is estimated to exceed USD 379 billion by 2024; as per a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing demand for remote patient monitoring services, strong investment outlookand favorable government initiatives should drive global digital health market size. Emergence of healthcare IT coupled with growing penetration of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms have led to increased adoption of new business models. Digital technology has enabled people make smarter choices and receive products with value added services.

Digital health industry innovations including the integration of cloud-based technology into digital health systems and introduction of novel software's like practice management, predictive analysis and care management software should serve as a high impact growth driver.

mHealth industry could witness remarkable growth in excess of 35%, to surpass USD 200 billion by 2024. Increasing use of smartphones, improved distribution of diagnostic health services and growing trend towards use of cost effective services will stimulate segment growth.

Germany digital healthcare market size was over USD 5.4 billion in 2015 and anticipated to exceed 40 billion by 2024. It will drive regional industry growth owing to increasing use of mobile communications technology, rapid technological developments and favorable E-Health regulations in this region.

Extensive application of remote patient monitoring services and favorable government initiatives should help build a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure for digital health market growth. For instance, HITECH Act have promoted digital health systems by funding hospitals and physicians in the U.S.

Increasing number of start-ups to capitalize on industry revenue and growing number of venture capitalists investments will spur the global digital healthcare market share. Digital health entrepreneurs are striving to prove credibility and trustworthiness of their services and gain maximum industry share. Some of the recent start-ups include Validic, mySugr, Augmedix, CareDox, and Livongo Health. Furthermore, venture capitalist funding along with mergers and acquisitions attributed to over 4.7 billion with 670 deals in 2014 followed by over USD 4.6 billion with 574 deals the next year.

EHR (Electronic health records) attributed to over 60% of global digital health market share in 2015, with expectations to reach over USD 116 billion by 2024. Some of the factors that should drive business growth are rising investments in interoperability, technological advancements and supportive government decisions favoring expansion of digital health market size.

Key insights from the report include:

Key insights from the report include:

Global digital health market size will reach USD 379.3 billion by 2024, with over 25% growth from 2016 to 2024.

Digital health systems market share was over USD 32 billion in 2015 with more than USD 130 billion by 2024. Growing investments in interoperability and increasing awareness regarding usage of EHR platforms will drive business growth.

Health analytics market size was over USD 4 billion in 2015 and should witness 25.9% growth over the forecast timeframe. It helps reduce instances of misdiagnosis and curb healthcare costs by providing reliable and cost- effective healthcare information to care providers.

Japan digital health market size will grow at over 29% to exceed USD 20 billion by 2024, owing to extensive adoption of new healthcare technologies and improved government focus to reduce healthcare cost.

Brazil digital health market size was over USD 843 million in 2015 and anticipated to grow at 27.9% over the forecast period. It held over 47% of regional digital healthcare market share in 2015.

South Africa digital healthcare market share was over 15% of regional revenue in 2015 and expected to surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2024.

Presence of large corporations, local industry players as well as start-ups are increasing the overall digital health market competitiveness. The key industry players will hold maximum revenue share owing to their brand recognition and prompt after sales service. The major players include Qualcomm, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, AT & T and LifeWatch.

Digital health market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD billion from 2012 to 2024, for the following segments:

Global Digital Health Market, By Technology

Telehealthcare Telecare Activity Monitoring Remote Medication Management Telehealth LTC Monitoring Video Consultation

mHealth Wearables BP Monitor Glucose Meter Pulse Oximeter Sleep Apnea Monitors Neurological Monitors Others Apps Medical Apps Fitness Apps

Health Analytics

Digital Health Systems Electronic Health Records (EHR) e-prescribing Systems



The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Poland

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA South Africa



