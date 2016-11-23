Seinäjoki, Finland, 2016-11-23 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atria Plc COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 23 November 2016 at 12.00



Composition of Atria Plc's Nomination Board



The following people were elected to Atria Plc's Nomination Board at the Annual General Meeting:



- Jyrki Rantsi, Farmer, representative of Lihakunta - Henrik Holm, Farmer, representative of Pohjanmaan Liha - Juho Anttikoski, Farmer, representative of Itikka Co-operative - Timo Sallinen, Director, Equities, representative of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company - Seppo Paavola, Agrologist, Expert Member, Chairman of Atria Plc'sBoard of Directors



In its first meeting the Nomination Board will elect a Chairman from among its members. The Nomination Board prepares proposals to the next Annual General Meeting regarding the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board as well as the election of the members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board shall present its proposal to the Board of Directors by 1 February 2017.



Shareholders or their representatives who own Series KII shares as well as the largest holder of Series A shares who does not own Series KII shares, or a representative thereof, shall be elected to the Nomination Board in accordance with their ownership in early November preceding the next Annual General Meeting. If the largest owner of Series A shares does not wish to exercise his or her right to nominate a member, the right will be transferred to the next largest Series A shareholder as per the shareholder register. Itikka Co-operative, Lihakunta and Pohjanmaan Liha Co-operative are Series KII shareholders.



ATRIA PLC Juha Gröhn CEO



