Ericsson: Ericsson launches verified NFV infrastructure solution

· Ericsson has released its verified Network Functions Virtualization infrastructure (NFVi) solution including transformation service offering and multivendor capabilities.

NFVi supports a software defined infrastructure, providing increased speed, agility and efficiency when deploying new services

Solution and services offering supports a host of flexible deployment scenarios, and provides an important incremental step in building the infrastructure for 5G and IoT

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has launched its verified Network Functions Virtualization infrastructure (NFVi) solution with multivendor capabilities and a transformation service offering.

Ericsson's NFVi solution offering is based on a well-defined architecture, completely pre-integrated and verified platform consisting of hardware (Ericsson's Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000 (HDS 8000) and Blade Server Platform (BSP8000), Ericsson Cloud Execution Environment, Ericsson Cloud Manager, Ericsson Cloud SDN and consulting, system integration and support services. Modular in it design components can be substituted to accommodate service provider's needs.

Ericsson's portfolio is designed to deliver flexibility during Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) deployments. Coupled with a services offering, the solution supports a host of different deployment scenarios ranging from full decoupling of NFV components from different vendors to a full stack solution.

As the first incremental step in building the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), NFVi supports a software defined infrastructure that provides increased speed, agility and efficiency when deploying new services.

Richard Schenk, Head of Network and Datacenter Development, Swisscom says "The advantage our customers will experience with Ericsson cloud and NFVi is that we can introduce new products. We will bring services which we do not know today, as in the IoT environment. We will also be able to configure services with network slices so that they fit exactly to the product that we have at this moment"

Susan James, Head of Product Line NFV Infrastructure, Ericsson, says: "Ericsson's NFVi solution is an important step on our journey to building the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things. By offering a flexible, pre-integrated and verified open system platform, we can provide our customers with several different deployment options ranging all the way from full decoupling of NFV components to full stack solution deployment. This provides a shorter time to market, with increased speed, agility and efficiency for our customers deploying new services."

Patrick Filkins, Telecom Analyst, Technology Business Research (TBR) Telecom Practice, said, "TBR conducted primary research earlier this year, in which we asked Tier 1 global operators about their perceptions of the best-positioned NFV and SDN suppliers. TBR investigated the operators' adoption drivers, use cases, adoption timeframes, and spending for NFV and SDN as well as operator views on which suppliers were best positioned to address NFV and SDN requirements. Ericsson was evaluated by the operators as the best-positioned supplier to address NFV and SDN requirements."

Ericsson has already announced various NFV contracts with a host of tier 1 operators around the world, including Telstra, Swisscom, Telefonica, Axiata, Digicel and SoftBank, and was the first vendor with live commercial deployments of NFV.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For more information on Ericsson's NFVi solution, visit this page (https://www.ericsson.com/networks/offerings/nfvi)

For more information on Ericsson's NFV, visit this page (https://www.ericsson.com/networks/topics/nfv).

For more information on NFV deployment scenarios read the following article (http://archive.ericsson.net/service/internet/picov/get?DocNo=28701-FGB1010537&Lang=EN&HighestFree=Y)

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press (http://www.ericsson.com/press)

Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society - a world leader in communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future.

Our services, software and infrastructure - especially in mobility, broadband and the cloud - are enabling the telecom industry and other sectors to do better business, increase efficiency, improve the user experience and capture new opportunities.

With approximately 115,000 professionals and customers in 180 countries, we combine global scale with technology and services leadership. We support networks that connect more than 2.5 billion subscribers. Forty percent of the world's mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. And our investments in research and development ensure that our solutions - and our customers - stay in front.

Founded in 1876, Ericsson has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Net sales in2015 were SEK 246.9 billion (USD 29.4 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.

www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/)

www.ericsson.com/news (http://www.ericsson.com/news)

www.twitter.com/ericssonpress (http://www.twitter.com/ericssonpress)

www.facebook.com/ericsson (http://www.facebook.com/ericsson)

www.youtube.com/ericsson (http://www.youtube.com/ericsson)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Ericsson Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)

Ericsson Investor Relations

Phone: +46 10 719 00 00

E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:investor.relations@ericsson.com)





Press Release Ericsson_NFVi launch_final (http://hugin.info/1061/R/2058781/771620.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ericsson via Globenewswire

