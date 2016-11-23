Cinkciarz Subsidiary, Conotoxia, Inc., Receives Its First State License to Conduct Business in the United States

LONDON, November 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Conotoxia has been approved to operate and offer its money transfer services in the State of Missouri. This is the first milestone for the company's North American business unit.

The company's objective is to launch consumer and commercial money transfer services in North America, which will be executed off of an electronic internet based platform. "Conotoxia is engaged in the business of transferring global currencies from one party to another. Receiving its first state approval is a significant achievement," says Paul Finnegan, the CEO of Conotoxia, Inc.

Cinkciarz is a leading online currency exchange company and one of the fastest developing fintechs in Europe. The company leverages its proprietary technology alongside artificial intelligence systems in order to offer comprehensive electronic money transfers.