sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 23.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2016 | 11:14
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cinkciarz Subsidiary, Conotoxia, Inc., Receives Its First State License to Conduct Business in the United States

LONDON, November 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Conotoxia has been approved to operate and offer its money transfer services in the State of Missouri. This is the first milestone for the company's North American business unit.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161123/442390LOGO )

The company's objective is to launch consumer and commercial money transfer services in North America, which will be executed off of an electronic internet based platform. "Conotoxia is engaged in the business of transferring global currencies from one party to another. Receiving its first state approval is a significant achievement," says Paul Finnegan, the CEO of Conotoxia, Inc.

Cinkciarz is a leading online currency exchange company and one of the fastest developing fintechs in Europe. The company leverages its proprietary technology alongside artificial intelligence systems in order to offer comprehensive electronic money transfers.


© 2016 PR Newswire