As from November 24, 2016, subscription rights of series B issued by Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 5, 2016.



Instrument: Subscription rights of series B ------------------------------------------------- Short name: CI TR B ------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009320583 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129146 ------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------



As from November 24, 2016, paid subscription shares of series B 1 issued by Cell Impact ABwill be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares of series B 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CI BTA B 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009320591 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129147 -------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------



