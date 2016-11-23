Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161123005120/en/

LOS ANGELES -- The Wonderful Company Wins Prestigious U.S. Chamber Foundation Corporate Citizenship Award Source: The Wonderful Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Wildfires in North Carolina Source: UnitedHealth Group

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Provides $11.2 Million to Support Diverse-Owned Small Businesses Source: Wells Fargo Company

ATLANTA -- Coca-Cola Celebrates "Unsung Heroes" in New Holiday Campaign Source: The Coca-Cola Company

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem employees celebrate inaugural Global Month of Service by logging more than 7,000 volunteer hours with local organizations Source: Xylem

NEW YORK -- Macquarie Group Foundation Awards 2016 Social Innovation Fellowship to Older Adults Technology Services Source: Macquarie Group Foundation

TEMPE, Ariz. -- UnitedHealthcare IRONKIDS Tempe Fun Run Motivates Young People to Lead Active, Healthy Lifestyles Source: UnitedHealthcare

DETROIT -- Magic Johnson Foundation and UnitedHealthcare Bring Holiday Hope to Michigan Families Source: UnitedHealthcare

KENILWORTH, N.J. -- Merck Foundation Announces $10 Million Initiative to Improve Access to High-Quality Diabetes Care in Vulnerable and Underserved U.S. Communities Source: Merck Foundation

STAMFORD, Conn. -- HARMAN Releases 2016 Sustainability Report Source: HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews.

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 31 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161123005120/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600