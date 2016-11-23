@BizWireTV

Featuring Adobe, Amazon, Borderfree.com, CTA, eBay, Intel, NRF, PUFR, Symantec, Take-Two interactive, T-Mobile, Walmart and ZTE USA

On the latest BizWireTV, a survey from the National Retail Federation claims 137.4 million consumers plan to shop Thanksgiving weekend while a survey from the Consumer Technology Association shows that a record number of Americans plan to buy tech over Black Friday Week.

Borderfree.com Goes Live to Help Global Consumers Reach the World's Iconic Retailers for Seamless Cross-border Shopping (NYSE:PBI)

PUFR Device Fingerprinting Secures Emerging Technology

According to a NRF survey, 137.4 million consumers plan to shop Thanksgiving weekend

Record number of Americans plan to buy tech over Black Friday Week, says CTA

Walmart's Cyber Week event offers online specials starting Friday, November 25th (NYSE:WMT)

Sellers on Amazon ready for busy holiday season (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon Prime members can use Alexa to shop for almost anything (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adobe predicts record $91B in sales this holiday season (NASDAQ:ADBE)

eBay introduces ebay ShopBot beta, a shopping assistant on Facebook Messenger (NASDAQ:EBAY)

T-Mobile answers Black Friday with Magenta Friday (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NBA 2K17 steps up its game with new Fitbit integration (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intel and Disney light up the sky over Walt Disney World Resort with new show (NASDAQ:INTC)

Limited edition ZTE Axon 7 with additional storage and force touch arrives in the U.S.

Symantec to acquire LifeLock for $2.3B to form world's largest digital safety platform (NASDAQ:SYMC) (NYSE:LOCK)

