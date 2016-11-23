

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) said it has received a single-award contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District or USACE NAE, to provide environmental remediation and restoration, technical support and facility maintenance at the New Bedford Harbor Superfund Site in New Bedford, Massachusetts.



Jacobs has supported NAE in this capacity at the site since early 2004. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity or ID/IQ remedial action contract has a capacity value of $350 million.



Jacobs noted that New Bedford Harbor, home to a large commercial fishing fleet, is one of the oldest recreational and commercial navigation harbors along the East Coast of the United States.



The USACE was requested by the US Environmental Protection Agency or EPA to clean up PCB-contaminated sediments from the harbor. The contamination is the result of waste discharged from the 1940s through the 1970s by two electrical capacitor manufacturing plants.



Separately, Jacobs also said it received an amendment from Saudi Aramco for its general engineering services or GES contract. While the contract value was not disclosed, the five-year extension builds on the framework of the original contract signed in 2011.



Services include engineering, procurement and construction management services associated with Saudi Aramco's capital program. The services are being led by the Jacobs ZATE operation in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia.



