LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Arkadin, an NTT Communications company, and one of the largest and fastest growing providers of Unified Communications and Collaboration services, announced today it was recognised by Gartner in the 2016 Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing, published 10 November 2016. Arkadin is one of 14 organisations evaluated in the research. The report evaluated ArkadinAnywhere, Arkadin's streamlined, all-in-one remote collaboration service.

"To be recognised by Gartner once again in this market-defining research, we feel is a great privilege," says Jean-Pierre Dacher, CTO of Arkadin. "We believe this achievement demonstrates the value of our global presence and success in delivering a premium support experience for driving adoption of ArkadinAnywhere."

ArkadinAnywhere continues to have strong market momentum with 20% y-o-y growth in usage as businesses worldwide appreciate its simple, one-click interface complete with audio integration, web and video. The newest version includes a more modern and intuitive user interface with a flat screen design, social media integration, flexible pricing plans and multiple mobility features. "We've focused on delivering an even greater user experience to help our customers increase their productivity," explained Mr. Dacher.

According to the Gartner research: "Faster communication via web conferencing tools increases agility and helps to create a more effective digital workplace. Web conferencing also provides a superior experience to audio conferencing alone because it enables a richness of information and interaction. In addition, with web-conferencing tools, enterprises can benefit from engaging more readily and fully with external constituents, such as business partners and customers, in order to build relationships with them."(1)

Arkadin is one of the largest and fastest growing Unified Communications and Collaboration Service Providers in the world. Our collection of market-leading audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications solutions enables enjoyable collaboration experiences that are essential to success in a digitally connected global workplace. As an NTT Communications company, our services are delivered in the cloud and backed by a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality. Over 50,000 customers spanning the largest global enterprises to small businesses are supported locally in 19 languages through our network of 56 operations centers in 33 countries. For more information: http://www.arkadin.com.

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including leading global tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

