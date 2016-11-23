TechRadar and T3 Reveal Top Tips for PR Professionals at Exclusive Media Briefing

LONDON, November 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Re-launches, new cover formats, advertorials and tech content for a global audience, were just a few of the subjects and PR tips exclusively revealed by TechRadar's editor-in-chief, Patrick Goss, and T3's editor, Rob Carney, and online editor, Dan Grabham, at a Gorkana media briefing this week.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161123/442415 )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161123/442416 )

TechRadar is a UK consumer tech website described as the go-to destination for opinions, exclusives and authoritative reviews on everything from mobile phones and tablets to the latest cameras and televisions.

Reaching more than 20 million unique users globally a month, TechRadar is the largest UK-based consumer tech news and reviews site, and is consistently mentioned by Future, publisher of both T3 and TechRadar, as one of its most successful brands. The ecommerce potential of the site is a key aspect of Future's strategy.

T3's mission is to "help our audience live a better life through technology, and to filter the latest gadgets to ensure our readers only ever buy the best of the best."

Last year, the lifestyle tech brand re-designed its magazine, website, digital edition and award ceremony, and added a free print supplement, T3 Squared, which covers a different category of technology in each monthly edition.

New sections were added to the print edition, including T3 Hype, T3 Agenda, T3 Select and T3 Elite. Several new channels were also added to the site, including Wearables, Living, Auto and Entertainment.

Here are a just a few key top tips that Goss, Carney and Grabham revealed at yesterday's briefing:

TechRadar

Launched in 2008, TechRadar's brand mission is to offer the best possible tech buying advice to consumers, and is described as the "UK's biggest tech site" with 4.4 million+ monthly users.

TechRadar covers everything tech, from the £20 product on Amazon to the latest offering from Apple. It has a global audience, which reached 26 million across three continents in September.

T3

T3 is about aspirational tech. The print magazine, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, only includes the "best products" out there. "It's about bringing tech into your lifestyle," said editor Rob Carney.

T3.com, which has 360,000 monthly users, is "more select" to distinguish itself from TechRadar. It might cover mid-range products like the iPhone SE, but not the cheaper handsets.

Readers

T3's readership is 93% male (average age 30 - 40) and they are pretty affluent. "They won't buy £100 smartphone, they'll want the iPhone 7+", said online editor Dan Grabham. While it depends on the product, the lowest price point for a phone on T3, for example, will be around £200.

For TechRadar, the audience is anyone searching for a product online. While it might lean towards a more male audience, its global reach means it's less easy to define.

Tips for PRs

PRs should approach both the print and online teams when getting in touch with T3. They work closely together, but their content is different. Email is best for both T3 and TechRadar.

The trio recommended that PRs try and capture their attention in the emails they send, Be clear about the product, don't write your subject line in CAPS, offer help on an angle for the team when pitching, and try to build face-to-face relationships - the team is more likely to read an email from someone they know.

More than 100 PR and comms professionals attended the media briefing, which was chaired by Gorkana's head of news and content, Philip Smith.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rmeDrS4i6M&t=1s

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7y-DyFu2nEM



Cision is a leading global media intelligence company, serving the complete workflow of today's communication professionals. Offering the industry's most comprehensive PR, IR and social media software, rich analytics, content distribution and influencer outreach, Cision enables clients to engage audiences, enhance campaigns and strengthen data-driven decision making. Cision solutions include PR Newswire, Gorkana, PRWeb, Help a Reporter Out (HARO) and iContact brands.



Headquartered in Chicago, Cision serves over 100,000 customers in 170 countries and 40 languages worldwide, and maintains offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.cision.com or follow @Cision on Twitter.

For more information, on media briefing events, visit http://www.gorkana.com or follow @gorkana



For media information please contact:



Philip Smith

Head of News and Content

philip.smith@gorkana.com

Gorkana

+44(0)20-7674-0200

