Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2016) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" of the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Franchise Holdings International, Inc. ("FHI") has filed its preliminary non-offering prospectus with the Ontario Securities Exchange Commission (the "OSC"). The filing is required in order for FHI to qualify in becoming a reporting issuer. The OSC has been designated as the principal regulator of FHI, and it is anticipated that the review of the preliminary non-offering prospectus will take approx. 10 - 20 business days.

Once the OSC has completed its review, and has provided its comments in regards to FHI's preliminary non-offering prospectus, FHI will then be able to file its non-offering prospectus (final) with the OSC. Once FHI receives the final receipt for the non-offering prospectus (final), FHI's will then have clearance to apply in having its common share listed onto the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "We are extremely pleased to have the regulatory paperwork completed to the point where two of our 'go public' mandates are now having their preliminary non-offering prospectus reviewed by the OSC, as this demonstrates to the market, and to other potential clients whom are looking to go public, that we have the team and skillset in place to quickly facilitate this type of mandate."

Gunpowder common shareholders are reminded that as part of our transaction with FHI we plan on issuing a dividend of 1,000,000 FHI shares that form part of the compensation to be received by Gunpowder. The Corporation will provide further updates on the dividend as this transaction progresses.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Interim CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -