BRUSSELS, BELGIUM --(Marketwired - November 23, 2016) - Today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the launch of a new pan-European business called Goodyear Proactive Solutions. It offers a suite of demonstrated Vehicle-To-Fleet operations management solutions featuring advanced telematics and predictive analytics technology.

Using intelligent computer algorithms, a wealth of data derived from Goodyear's extensive commercial tyre and service business, and clear, accurate reporting, the solutions allow fleet operators to precisely identify and resolve tyre-related and potential safety issues before they happen.

It enables fleets to monitor their vehicles and tyres in real time, affording them a competitive advantage whilst helping to increase their profitability and operate more sustainably in a rapidly changing environment.

"We are witnessing a transformational shift that is reshaping commercial trucking. In a digital economy, consumers and businesses expect deliveries to be faster, cheaper and more flexible, and in response the industry is becoming increasingly connected and automated. Goodyear Proactive Solutions offers fleet managers a one-stop, user-friendly solution to help reduce their total cost of operations and improve the uptime, efficiency and sustainability of their fleets," said Michel Rzonzef, Vice-President, Commercial Business, Goodyear Europe, Middle-East and Africa.

Goodyear successfully designed and developed its industry-leading fleet management solutions in partnership with commercial fleet operators over the last two years, resulting in:

increased fleet efficiency by avoiding up to 75% of tyre-related breakdowns

reduced total cost of operations by cutting fuel costs up to 300 Euros per vehicle, per month and decreasing tyre maintenance costs by up to 70%

improved carbon footprint by using around 10% less fuel

The new business offers two families of services to enable smart, safe and sustainable mobility:

Proactive Tyre offers a broad range of services including tyre pressure, temperature and tread depth monitoring. These connected and fully automated solutions enable fleets to maximise tyre performance and schedule proactive maintenance.

Proactive Fleet includes two options, Driver Behaviour and Track & Trace, which help fleets to reduce fuel consumption and journey times while increasing safety.

"Goodyear Proactive Solutions enhances our role as a key commercial fleet partner by combining the latest digital technologies and data services with our existing fleet support systems and industry-leading TruckForce service network, which serve the largest pool of commercial vehicles in Europe (more than 350,000 registered vehicles) through over 2,000 service partners across the continent. Our innovative solutions are fully compatible with all commercial truck tyres, allowing every fleet owner the opportunity to benefit from these new connected fleet management solutions," added André Weisz, Managing Director, Goodyear Proactive Solutions.

Goodyear Proactive Solutions is now available in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Further additions to the portfolio of applications are in development for introduction in 2017.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs approximately 66,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

Goodyear Dunlop Europe's range of tires for commercial vehicles, buses and coaches includes more than 400 different tires covering in excess of 55 sizes. Many of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers fit tires from Goodyear as standard, including DAF, Iveco, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Renault Trucks, Scania and Volvo Trucks. Goodyear also supplies tires to all major trailer manufacturers. With FleetFirst, which includes the TruckForce service network, ServiceLine24h roadside assistance, FleetOnlineSolutions (an internet-based fleet management system) and Goodyear retreading services, Goodyear provides one of the broadest ranges of fleet-efficiency services in the industry.

For more information on Goodyear and its products, visit www.truck.goodyear.eu, for more information about Goodyear Proactive Solutions, visit www.proactive.goodyear.com.

