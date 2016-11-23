Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive adaptive front lighting system marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive adaptive front lighting systemmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report has considered the total production of automobiles as per regions and the number of vehicles equipped with adaptive headlights.

The adaptive front lighting system is one such technology that will increase the visibility range for drivers around sharp bends and curves, while driving off-road and in hills. Headlights with the adaptive front lighting technology can adjust the distribution of light based on the speed of the vehicle and the angle of steering. Thus, there will be a reduced rate of collision, especially while driving in the night times. This benefit has led to a widespread adoption of technological advanced headlights across all vehicle segments.

Technavio automotiveanalysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market:

Adaptive front lighting system acts as a brand differentiator

Evolution of new applications

Heightened need for safety

Increase in sales of automotive

Adaptive front lighting system acts as a brand differentiator

Car designers are increasingly seeking differentiating factors in the intensely competitive automotive market. They are doing this by creating new styling features of the exterior and interior lighting systems. New technologies that provide greater flexibility and bigger scalability across different applications and different vehicle models are providing the opportunity for automotive designers to create a unique style, look, and feel.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronics analyst at Technavio, says, "The adaptive front lighting system being a safety feature is used to assist drivers while driving by improving road visibility for them. This system also acts as an alert for any hazard on the road. These technologies are being leveraged by designers to enhance the appeal of cars and increase the demand for premium price vehicles

Evolution of new applications

Lighting in automobiles was traditionally introduced as a basic light and signal system that directs the driver and facilitates communication to those driving around the vehicle. Since the time lamps were first incorporated in vehicles, these have reformed over the years based on technology, design, and applications. Changing lifestyles and preferences have placed emphasis on other facets of automotive lighting, which yield convenience, comfort, design, safety, and utility.

"Revolutions in the automotive lighting have created new opportunities, especially for lighting applications. Ambient lighting is one such application wherein the lighting is placed in a vehicle to provide its occupants with an experience that induces a psychologically pleasing effect," adds Siddharth.

Heightened need for safety

The basic purpose of lighting is to improve visual conditions and enable drivers to guide and control the vehicle along the road, simultaneously avoiding obstacles and pedestrians. The decreased visibility due to darkness leads to an increase in the number of road accidents. Corners, curves, outlets, topology, and slopes increase the occurrence of accidents because of reduced visibility. As the only source of light is the vehicle lights and the road lights at night, there is an increased need to enhance lighting systems in vehicles for better safety.

Vendors in the market have made use of advanced technologies of lighting systems. These technologies concentrate on reducing glare, illuminating the road forward along the corners, distinguishing obstacles by using IR or UV light and introducing signal lighting that is adaptive to varying ambient conditions and responds to emergency braking conditions.

Increase in sales of automotive

The demand for automobiles directly influences the demand for adaptive front lighting systems. This demand, especially targeted toward passenger vehicles, is continuously increasing worldwide and is driving the demand for the adaptive front lighting system. The total four-wheeler production in 2015 was 92.14 million units. It is expected to be 108.95 million units by 2020. As lighting is an essential safety feature of a vehicle, its market is expected to grow with the growth of the four-wheeler production.

Top vendors:

HELLA

KOITO

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

OSRAM

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

