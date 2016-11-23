NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND,SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR HONG KONG OR WITHIN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD NOT COMPLY WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS. The Board of Directors of Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") has prepared a prospectus in relation to the listing of 4,154,495 depository receipts in the Company. The prospectus has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website, www.vostoknewventures.com, and on Pareto Securities' website, www.paretosec.com.



The Special General Meeting held on November 18, 2016 resolved on a new share issue of not more than 4,154,495 new common shares in consideration for non-cash property. The right to subscribe for depositary receipts representing the new shares in the Company has been granted Lead Edge Capital II LP, Lead Edge Capital II QP LP and Lead Edge Partners Opportunity III LP.



The Company has applied for listing of the depositary receipts representing the new shares, and they are expected to be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or about November 24, 2016.



Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



November 23, 2016



