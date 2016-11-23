ALBANY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- New Year's Eve will be a 'Blast from the Past' as the Albany Marriott again presents a tribute to Classic Rock's golden era for an evening filled with popular hit music from the 60s and 70s.

Dinner, dancing, live music and a champagne toast are all included in the Albany hotel's four-hour celebration evolving around its exclusive Groovin' tribute show which recreates the legends and music of Classic Rock. Starting with a light reception, the New Year's Groovin' Eve Party includes a dinner buffet, party favors and champagne toast at Midnight. Individual tickets for the evening are $79.

Promising a party well worth traveling for, the hotel is also offering an overnight package which includes two tickets to the New Year's Groovin' Eve party, deluxe accommodations and a breakfast buffet for two adults on New Year's Day. Conveniently located just minutes from the airport, the Albany hotel's standard guest services make access easy as complimentary ALB airport shuttle is provided upon request and parking is free. The overnight package is priced at $299 per couple.

Registration for the all-night celebration will begin with a light reception at 7:30 followed by opening of the dinner buffet at 8. This year's buffet will feature an array of beef, chicken, pasta, salads and delectable desserts. At 9:30, the air inside of the Grand Ballroom will begin to fill with nostalgic tunes of Elton John, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Joe Cocker, Jethro Tull and Van Morrison. A tribute to true giants of the era will start at 11:30 as Groovin' plays a medley of hits from The Rolling Stones and The Beatles to rock in 2017. The set will conclude at 1:15 a.m.

Looking forward to the New Year and appreciating the importance of the past, the Albany Marriott is focused on presenting an atmosphere for dancing and partying to good times gone by. For more information about the hotel's Groovin' New Year's Eve dinner and show package, the overnight room package, or to make your reservations today, call 518-548-8444. Online reservations may also be made for the overnight package by using promotional code EVE through the hotel's website.

About the Albany Marriott

Brilliant travel comes easy at the Albany Marriott, where guests are welcomed by innovative accommodations and intuitive service so they can make the most of their travel time. Spacious and thoughtfully appointed guest rooms combine with the latest in technology and a relaxing Greatroom lobby to provide plenty of space for seamlessly blending work and play. Conveniently located near the University at Albany-SUNY and Times Union Center, the hotel's on-site amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center and dining options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A Concierge Level is also available for added amenities. Ideal for hosting events, the venue's 27,784 square feet of space offers everything from boardroom to Grand Ballroom, so no matter the occasion, business and social gatherings will find everything needed for successful and memorable occasions.

