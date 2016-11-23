TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Genovation Capital Corp. has announced a name change to Valens Groworks Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on November 24, 2016.

Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com.

Effective Date: November 24, 2016 New Symbol: VGW New CUSIP: 91913D106 New ISIN: CA91913D1069

