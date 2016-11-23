NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) due to a subsequent offering. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 119/16.



Adjusted series have received an "X", in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605726