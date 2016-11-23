Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2016) - RAISE Conference is pleased to announce it is hosting a one-day conference tomorrow, Thursday 24 at the Sheraton Hotel, Downtown Toronto.

This event will feature presentations by the following companies:

Avivagen Robix Environmental Technologies Beleave BlueOcean NutraSciences Telson Resources HealthSpace Data Systems Medicenna Therapeutics Tinka Resources iAnthus Capital Holdings Fitplan Technologies VOTI California Gold Mining RateSeer Technologies Planswell



Investors will have the opportunity to request 1x1 meetings with Company Executives throughout the day on our online meeting tool. Register now to build your schedule.

Scheduled Speakers:

Investment Outlook Investing In Marijuana - Industry Outlook and Opportunities Critical Thinking on Precious Metals Evolution of Canada's Capital Markets Investor Bullboards - Hottest Companies & Sectors FRC's Top Picks Five Unknown Micro Caps Nobody Else Recommended, But You Should Know About Private Equity Investments in Technology



Investment Outlook by Rob Ballard, Pathfinder Asset Management

The TSX Venture exchange has begun an aggressive recovery after a 5-year bear market in which it declined roughly 80%. Rob Ballard, Associate Portfolio Manager at Pathfinder Asset Management is a micro-cap specialist whose fund compound annualized returns have exceeded 20% over the past 4 years in a tough venture market. He will be discussing strategies for investing in small companies, providing an outlook on the current climate, and disclosing his top picks for the next year.

Critical Thinking on Precious Metals by Jason Mayer, Sprott Asset Management

Following Trump's election, the gold trade has encountered significant headwinds. Jason Mayer, Senior Portfolio Manager at Sprott Asset Management, will review gold bullion's performance, discuss the factors that drive the gold price and provide some perspective on precious metal equities.

CONFERENCE LINKS: Agenda | Companies | Speakers

