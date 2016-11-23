Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire
London, November 23
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
23 November 2016
Completion of 31 October 2016 Share Conversion
Following the publication on 17 November 2016 of final month-end net asset values for 31 October 2016 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company for the purposes of the 31 October share conversion date:
|1.172442
|US Dollar shares for each Sterling share
|0.85292
|Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:
USD 120,000 shares of no par value into 102,349 GBP shares
The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:
USD 80,000 shares of no par value into 68,233 GBP shares
Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:
- 47,591,083 US Dollar shares; and
- 1,939,380 Sterling shares
- 31,727,411 US Dollar B shares; and
- 1,292,934 Sterling B shares
The Share conversion took place on 23 November 2016
