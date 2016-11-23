

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teens terribly fail to decipher whether a news is real or fake, according to a new study.



According to a Stanford University study of 7,804 students, more than 80 percent of students believed that an advertisement, identified by the words 'sponsored content,' was a real news story. Some students even noted that it was sponsored content but still considered it as a news article.



Most of the students consider the credibility of a news based on how much detail it contains and on the photo attached with it, then never cross check or check the source.



Many students also have no idea what a 'sponsored content' means, which the researchers suggest should be 'something that must be explicitly taught as early as elementary school.'



The new study was published by Stanford University History Education Group (SHEG) for the Robert McCormick Foundation.



