The global automotive wiper system market is directly correlated to global automotive sales. The global automotive market is estimated to achieve sales of 113 million units by 2020. China is the dominant country in terms of automotive sales with about 25 million unit sales in 2015 and a target of nearly 35 million units by 2020. The country's burgeoning growth in automotive sales is due to a reduction in the sales tax on the purchase of newer vehicles with an engine capacity of less than 1.6 liters, as well as growing subsidies on new energy vehicles. The Chinese government also provides incentives for smaller cars, which alone contribute nearly 70% of new-car sales.

Competitive vendor landscape

In terms of market share, the global automotive wiper system market is highly fragmented among global and local players. The global players dominate the market because of the direct supplier relationships with OEMs, the quality of the products they produce, the mass production facilities that they own, and their established distribution networks. The local players maintain their position in this competitive market because of their keen understanding of their local market and distribution channels in the aftermarket segment.

"The global automotive wiper system market is also dependent on the aftermarket segment for its growth due to the innovative nature of the industry, wider availability of wiper systems and products, e-commerce platforms, and automotive industry compliance. Therefore, players with a strong presence in the aftermarket segment will have the upper hand," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronicsanalyst from Technavio.

The competition in this market in the past has been mainly based on quality, availability, customer relationship, and pricing but R&D will play a vital role in this market in the future. Moreover, the top players in this market have invested an enormous amount of money in R&D. Companies are trying to innovate and patent new products at a faster pace, so technological innovation is going to be a crucial parameter in the retention and acquisition of market share. Any company that makes the first move with groundbreaking technology has the potential to make its competition obsolete.

Top five automotive wiper system market vendors

Bosch

Bosch provides solutions for both front and rear window wiper systems. The wiper system helps in getting a clear view of the road. Bosch wiper arms and wiper blades are the most important components of their wiper systems. In addition to the wiping function, they also provide comfortable, low-noise long life and less emission of CO2 because of their lighter weight. In wiper systems, Bosch offers a broad range of innovative solutions for different types of vehicles.

DENSO

The company supplies advanced automotive technology, systems, and components to major players in the automotive industry. As of March 31, 2015, the company employed 146,714 employees and generated a revenue of USD 39.21 billion. DENSO suppliers its rain sensing wipers to major OEMs that include Toyota, Suzuki, Honda, and several other automotive OEMs.

DOGA

DOGA has been providing solutions for wiper systems for more than 50 years. It offers its wiper applications for passenger cars, trucks, buses and coaches, agricultural and constructional machinery, trains, tramways, and boats. It is one of the market leaders in providing solutions for wiper systems. It has established a technical center with more than 70 people, providing solutions for any type of application and for specific projects, and for any kind of vehicle in the small and medium segment.

Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul provides beam wiper blades that provide better contact with the windshield. The Articulated Contact technology has a unique spoiler that provides better contact with the blade and the windshield. The advanced rubber compound in the blade provides a silent and streak-free wipe. It is available in different lengths of 14-inches to 28-inches.

TRICO Products

The company's product portfolio includes TRICO instinct wiper blades, TRICO Force wiper blades, TRICO Flex wiper blades, TRICO Onyx Wiper Blades, TRICO Sentry wiper blades, TRICO NeoForm wiper blades, Teflon SHIELD wiper blades, TRICO Exact Fit wiper blades, and TRICO Ice Wiper Blades.

