Christmas Barns Open At Slamseys Farm

BRAINTREE, England, November 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Christmas Barn at Slamseys is now open, selling decorations, gifts, craft kits and Slamseys Fruit Gin. The Christmas Tree Barn opens on Thursday 1st December.

Slamseys Farm in Great Notley, Braintree, grows and sells Christmas Trees. You can choose from Norway Spruces, Nordman Firs and pot grown trees, as well as buy wreaths, stands and garlands.

The Barley Barn is filled with decorations, glass and shatterproof baubles. Key trends include Scandi, Luxurious and DIY Fill Your own baubles. You can choose from a range of Fruit Gins, made in small batches on the farm from foraged hedgerow fruits.

Bill Wheaton, farmer and Christmas Tree Grower says "We've been growing and selling Christmas Trees for over twenty years and so it's been great to see our family business grow with the Fruit Gin and decorations barn. We started out small but every year we get a little bigger, thanks to the support of local families who have been visiting us since the beginning."

Ruth Wheaton, Bill's daughter who runs the Christmas Decorations barn adds, "It's exciting to choose the decorations and kits we have in the barn, looking at new trends as well as having a good range of traditional decorations."

The decorations barn is open now, and the Christmas Tree Barn opens on Thursday 1st December, until 12 noon on Christmas Eve.

Visit the Slamseys website to find out more about our Christmas Printmaking workshops, fruit gin flavours and to order your Christmas Turkey:

http://www.slamseys.co.uk

The Christmas Barns at Slamseys Farm

Blackley Lane

Great Notley

Braintree

Essex

CM77 7QW

@Slamseys, Slamseys

For more information contact Ruth Wheaton at Slamseys on ruth@slamseys.co.uk.

Contact:

RUTH WHEATON,

RUTH@SLAMSEYS.CO.UK,

01245363813





Notes to Editors:

1. Late night shopping evening Thursday 1st December until 8 p.m., including Slamseys Fruit Gin samples.



2. Screen Print a Christmas Tote Bag workshop on Tuesday 6th December at 7 p.m. (booking online in advance essential)



3. Opening hours

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.