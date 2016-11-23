DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- As the holiday season quickly approaches with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday just days away, direct response agency Koeppel Direct has published an in-depth infographic highlighting the breakdown of webrooming and showrooming shopping trends among consumers.

The insights take a close look at where, when, and how people make purchases in today's digital-driven age. The result: an overview of what brands can expect, especially in the next few weeks, and takeaways for retailers to maximize sales this holiday season.

Today's shopping experience has shifted. Consumers are more likely to research potential purchases online before buying at a brick-and-mortar -- a process referred to as webrooming. This is opposite of the traditional trend of showrooming with purchases made online later, usually at a discounted price.

Stores and brands that alter their advertising campaigns to actively connect with consumers and entice them to buy in-store can boost their revenue opportunities with a larger demographic. The infographic reveals baby boomers prefer webrooming (30%) to showrooming (18%). Millennials also choose webrooming (46%) to showrooming (32%). The data sends a clear message: people want to make their purchases in-store. The only represented demographic that leans toward the traditional showrooming trend is Gen Z.

Segments are broken down further to reveal insight into purchase habits across these generations. Baby boomers shop in-store and value one-to-one service. Millennials rely on mobile devices to improve in-store experiences and depend on word-of-mouth to make purchasing decisions. These breakdowns, which also include information about Gen X and Gen Z, pave a buying path for marketers and retailers to make the most of their advertising dollars in a competitive landscape.

Because of these shopping trends, there is an increase in incentives from brands and retailers, such as exclusive in-store discounts and in-store price matching, with online deals to entice people to buy at a physical location and to compete with online competitors.

For the 2016 holiday season and beyond, consumers can also expect improved in-store experiences with hosted events and one-of-a-kind activities that secure the buying power of the webrooming demographic who have chosen to skip online purchasing.

To learn more about the intricacies of how shopping trends have shifted over time and what it means for brands, view the complete infographic at http://www.koeppeldirect.com/business/webrooming-vs-showrooming-retail-marketing-guide/.

About Koeppel Direct

Based in Dallas, Texas, Koeppel Direct is a leading direct response (DR) advertising agency, specializing in multichannel direct response television (DRTV) and digital advertising. As buyers of direct response advertising time, Koeppel Direct assists clients in strategically placing DR advertising, as well as creating an effective advertising campaign that maximizes their clients' ROI. In addition to DRTV and digital, Koeppel Direct provides media services for print and radio -- tapping into a broad range of opportunities for their clients. Founded in 1995 by President Peter Koeppel, the company has grown into a dynamic and diverse team, with each team member bringing expert direct marketing and advertising knowledge and experience. Koeppel himself is a thought leader who is a frequent direct marketing industry speaker and editorial contributor, serving on Forbes magazine's Agency Council. Koeppel Direct's impressive client portfolio includes major brands like Turbo Tax and Match.com. The professional management and highly experienced staff have made Koeppel Direct a leading direct response advertising agency in America.

