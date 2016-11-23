Technavio analysts forecast the global caprolactam marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161123005058/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global caprolactam market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global caprolactammarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considered the revenue generated from the sales of nylon 6 resins and nylon 6 fibers by considering 2015 as the base year.

The global caprolactam market is foreseen to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The market largely comprises nylon 6 products in the automotive industry, where nylon 6 is used to produce wing mirror housings, molded plastics in automobiles, and movable and support components in building accessories. Nylon 6 is increasingly preferred in packaging applications due to its texture. The polymer has injection molding extrusion capabilities, which further broadens its application areas.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54416

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio chemicals and materialsanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global caprolactam market:

Commercial importance of nylon

Growing economies: a boon

Rising demand from automobile sector

Commercial importance of nylon

Since its first production in 1935, nylon resins and fibers have been extensively used in many applications. Non-conducting and heat resistant properties of nylon have increased its use in the electronics industry. Since nylon 6 has a low coefficient of friction, it is being used in sliding or rotating mechanisms. The surface abrasive wear-resistant properties of nylon allow for its use in the manufacture of industrial bearings.

Ajay Adikhari, a lead olefinsanalyst at Technavio, says, "Nylon has high temperature resistance and can be dyed with the desired color for aesthetic appeal. Therefore, it is used in the manufacture of cooking utensils and appliances such as forks, tongs, brushes, slotted spoons, and spatulas. Further, nylon offers an excellent non-stick surface finish

Growing economies: a boon

The adoption of newer methods of packaging with improved barrier properties and the need for better packaging materials in the food and beverages industry and the personal care industry is aiding the growth of the global caprolactam market. The consumers, especially in the developing economies, are increasingly shifting toward packaged, ready-to-eat, microwaveable foods, owing to lifestyle changes.

"India, China, and Brazil are foreseen to be the largest contributors to the global packaged food market. Vendors in the market are establishing production facilities in emerging countries due to low operational costs and the availability of skilled workforce and cheaper labor. APAC is also known as the hub for textile production," adds Ajay.

Rising demand from automobile sector

The automobile sector is anticipated for an unprecedented growth during the forecast period. The imposition of stringent regulations regarding emissions and the need for increased fuel efficiency have compelled manufacturers to invest in R&D for the development of alternative materials to conventional metal alloys. Nylon not only allows the manufacturers for meeting the imposed regulations but also reduces the overall cost of the automobile. Parts that require rolling and sliding motion are being manufactured from nylon due to its wear-resistant properties. Nylon also has excellent heat resistance and offers greater flexibility and durability.

The demand for passenger vehicles is primarily influenced by economic conditions, changes in government policies, inflation levels, fluctuation in exchange rates, and GDP growth of the country. The growth in the automotive sector is a major driver in the nylon 6 resins market. China and India have been contributing to the growth of automotive industry considerably.

Top vendors:

Honeywell

BASF

DSM

UBE Industries

Capro

Browse Related Reports:

Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2015-2019

Global Polymer Nanocomposites Market 2015-2019

Global Propylene Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161123005058/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com